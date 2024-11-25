Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland — U.S. Army and Polish service members and civilians gathered to celebrate a cherished American tradition-Thanksgiving served by U.S. Army Garrison leaders at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
Col. Jesse Chace, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, Mr. Matt De Pirro, and Lt. Col. Miguel Cisneros donned aprons and warm smiles as they dished up Thanksgiving classics to soldiers and civilians. They joined Army leaders across ten USAG Poland sites this Thanksgiving who upheld the tradition, where leaders personally serve their teams.
Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, and a display of pies and cookies and cakes showcased the comforts of home.
The meal preparation was a collaborative effort between U.S. Army cooks stationed in Poland and their Polish counterparts.
