Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

Photo By Bryan Araujo | A service member in the food line and selects dishes during the Thanksgiving meal at...... read more read more

Photo By Bryan Araujo | A service member in the food line and selects dishes during the Thanksgiving meal at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, on Nov. 28, 2024. The event brings service members and civilians together to enjoy a traditional holiday meal, fostering camaraderie and a sense of community. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo) see less | View Image Page