Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

Lt. Col. Miguel Cisneros, U.S. Army Garrison-Poland, and a Polish cook present bread rolls during the Thanksgiving meal at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, on Nov. 28, 2024. The meal, prepared collaboratively by U.S. Army cooks and their Polish counterparts, brings service members and civilians together to celebrate the cherished American holiday with traditional dishes and shared camaraderie. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo)