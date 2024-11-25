181st Intelligence Wing Services Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 181st Intelligence Wing's Services Flight hosted a special Thanksgiving-themed meal, providing a family-style feast for the service men and women at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., on Nov 16, 2024. The services flight hosts the meal each November over drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)