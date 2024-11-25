Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Intelligence Wing Services Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Airmen [Image 7 of 15]

    181st Intelligence Wing Services Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Airmen

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Airmen with the 181st Intelligence Wing's Services Flight hosted a special Thanksgiving-themed meal, providing a family-style feast for the service men and women at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., on Nov 16, 2024. The services flight hosts the meal each November over drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8776280
    VIRIN: 241116-Z-TO616-1195
    Resolution: 7851x5234
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, INDIANA, US
    This work, 181st Intelligence Wing Services Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Airmen [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    THANKSGIVING
    HOLIDAYS
    INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    181IW
    181ST SERVICES FLIGHT
    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE

