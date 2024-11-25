Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Intelligence Wing Services Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Airmen

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    The 181st Intelligence Wing's Services Flight hosted a special Thanksgiving-themed meal, providing a family-style feast for the service men and women at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind on Nov 16, 2024.
    The services flight hosts the meal each November over drill weekend.
    “In November, we try to organize a Thanksgiving meal with classic dishes like mashed potatoes, yams, and turkey — the iconic foods of the season,” said Master Sergeant William Crady, a base services specialist with the 181st Services Flight. “It helps reduce stress and boosts morale.”
    Service members from across the base gathered for lunch, reconnecting with old colleagues and building new bonds.
    Racers say the annual feast provides an opportunity for Airmen across the base to reconnect.
    “The 181st is a big family,” said Technical Sergeant Robert Ogega, a team lead in the services flight. “This meal is like a shared tradition, allowing us to celebrate Thanksgiving, reflect on what we’re thankful for, and appreciate the community here.”
    The all-hands requirement for the meal, being larger and more varied than usual, provided invaluable hands-on and situational training for new Airmen.
    Ogega, drawing from his experience, help guide junior members to work together as a team.
    Effective communication and coordination were key to the successful event.
    According to Staff Sergeant Devon Cooksey, the dining facilities manager, the meal went off without a hitch.
    The kitchen operated smoothly and efficiently, and the meal provided training opportunities for junior Airmen to learn new skills.
    “We don’t typically slice meat for every meal,” said Cooksey. “This time, we were able to use the meat slicer and train the Airmen on how to operate it.”
    Providing quality meals is vital to keeping Racers energized and ready for their duties.
    “It’s a big deal to offer a home-cooked meal to those who might not have that opportunity outside of here,” Cooksey added. “Some Airmen might not have Thanksgiving with their families, so we hope they felt like they were part of a family meal while they’re with their fellow Airmen.”

