    KFOR Donates Wheelchair to Paralympic Athlete [Image 3 of 6]

    KFOR Donates Wheelchair to Paralympic Athlete

    KOSOVO

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Ehren Castle 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Soldiers of the 41st IBCT and leadership of the Kosovo Force mission joined together to donate an athletic racing wheelchair to an athlete on a journey to compete at the international stage of Paralympic games, November 16, 2024.
    The wheelchair was donated to Vjollca Hoxha, an athlete from Kosovo, who is licensed to compete in international events, including the European and World Paralympic Games. In addition to Helzer, those in attendance at the donation ceremony included Kosovo Force Commander Italian Army Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani and the president of the Kosovo Paralympic Committee Njomza Emini.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 04:26
    Photo ID: 8776196
    VIRIN: 241116-A-UA707-3340
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.12 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, KFOR Donates Wheelchair to Paralympic Athlete [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Ehren Castle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR 34 Regional Command East soldiers donate sports equipment to local Kosovo athletes

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

