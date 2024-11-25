KFOR 34 Regional Command East soldiers donate sports equipment to local Kosovo athletes

Photo By Capt. Ehren Castle | Soldiers of the 41st IBCT and leadership of the Kosovo Force mission joined together...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Ehren Castle | Soldiers of the 41st IBCT and leadership of the Kosovo Force mission joined together to donate an athletic racing wheelchair to an athlete on a journey to compete at the international stage of Paralympic games, November 16, 2024. The wheelchair was donated to Vjollca Hoxha, an athlete from Kosovo, who is licensed to compete in international events, including the European and World Paralympic Games. In addition to Helzer, those in attendance at the donation ceremony included Kosovo Force Commander Italian Army Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani and the president of the Kosovo Paralympic Committee Njomza Emini. see less | View Image Page

Often times on deployment, Soldiers eagerly await mail call to see what packages or gifts they have received. When a soldier’s name is on the mail call roster, a smile appears on their face and they rush to the post office to see what gifts had been delivered to them.



For 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team soldiers, assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, the even more rewarding type of gifts are the ones they are able to give to others.



During the month of November, 41st IBCT soldiers had the opportunity to donate sports and exercise equipment to two different organizations within Kosovo – the “ZmajevI FK Polet” football school NGO and the Kosovo Paralympic Committee.





Sports Equipment Donation to the ZmajevI FK Polet Football Sokol NGO



On November 23, 2024, 41st IBCT soldiers donated sports equipment to the Football Sokol NGO in Gracanica, Kosovo. Donated items included soccer balls, stationary bikes, jerseys, cones, and other equipment to help with soccer training.



The donated gear and equipment will allow the members of the NGO to continue to have the supplies needed to participate in soccer practice and games, ultimately ensuring that they are able to stay healthy and participate in physical activity safely.



“It was a great honor to attend the soccer and athletic equipment donation on behalf of KFOR RC-E and the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. We are truly excited to see the gear be put to use and the youth of Kosovo to benefit from the donations,” said Lt. Col. Evan Hessel, deputy commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “This donation represents our continued dedication to supporting the people and communities of Kosovo.”



Those in attendance at the donation event included KFOR RC-E Deputy Commander US Army Lt. Col. Evan Hessel, members of the Kosovo Force Slovenian Liaison Monitoring Team, soldiers of the US Civil-Military Cooperation team, and the director of sports in Gracanica, Kosovo, Mr. Dusan Cvejic. The donation efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to support all communities living in Kosovo.





Racing Wheelchair Donation to the National Paralympic Committee of Kosovo



On November 16, 2024, soldiers of the 41st IBCT and leadership of the Kosovo Force mission joined together to donate an athletic racing wheelchair to an athlete on a journey to compete at the international stage of Paralympic games.



The wheelchair was donated to Vjollca Hoxha, an athlete from Kosovo, who is licensed to compete in international events, including the European and World Paralympic Games.



“This donation is more than just a piece of equipment – it represents hope, dedication, and the relentless spirit of those who overcome incredible challenges to compete at the highest level,” said Col. Peter Helzer, commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “In every race, this chair will carry not only it’s rider, but the spirit of perseverance and resilience. We are proud to be a part of your journey, and we know that with this chair you will be one step closer to your goals.”



In addition to Helzer, those in attendance at the donation ceremony included Kosovo Force Commander Italian Army Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani and the president of the Kosovo Paralympic Committee Njomza Emini.