KFOR Donates Wheelchair to Paralympic Athlete

Soldiers of the 41st IBCT and leadership of the Kosovo Force mission joined together to donate an athletic racing wheelchair to an athlete on a journey to compete at the international stage of Paralympic games, November 16, 2024.

The wheelchair was donated to Vjollca Hoxha, an athlete from Kosovo, who is licensed to compete in international events, including the European and World Paralympic Games. In addition to Helzer, those in attendance at the donation ceremony included Kosovo Force Commander Italian Army Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani and the president of the Kosovo Paralympic Committee Njomza Emini.