CARAT Brunei 2024: Closing Ceremony

241125-N-CU072-1053 BANDAR SERI BERGAWAN, Brunei (Nov 25, 2024) – U.S. Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Caryn R. McClelland, front row fourth from right, poses for a photo with members of the United States and Royal Brunei Armed Forces, after the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Brunei 2024 November 25th. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)