    CARAT Brunei 2024: Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    CARAT Brunei 2024: Closing Ceremony

    BRUNEI

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241125-N-CU072-1035 BANDAR SERI BERGAWAN, Brunei (Nov 25, 2024) – Royal Brunei Armed Forces Col. Aldi Bin Haji Hassan, deputy joint force commander, RBAF, gives remarks during the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Brunei 2024 November 25th. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

