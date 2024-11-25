CARAT Brunei 2024: Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241125-N-CU072-1019 BANDAR SERI BERGAWAN, Brunei (Nov 25, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform alongside the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Band during the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Brunei 2024 November 25th. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)