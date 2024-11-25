USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241124-N-CU072-1178 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2024) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Kameron Gilder, from Bellingham, Wash., braces as a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35 approaches the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 24. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)