241124-N-CU072-1186 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2024) – A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35 lands on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 24. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8776049
|VIRIN:
|241124-N-CU072-1186
|Resolution:
|6003x4002
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS