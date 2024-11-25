Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea

    BRUNEI

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241124-N-CU072-1090 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2024) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Kameron Gilder, from Bellingham, Wash., mans a .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 24. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8776045
    VIRIN: 241124-N-CU072-1090
    Resolution: 5613x3742
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Weapons Exercise in South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download