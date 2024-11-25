Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dutch vocalists Ingeborg Helder, Elaine van der Veer and Nils Krake sing background vocals with American Navy vocalist Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca at Luxor Theater in Rotterdam during the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and Marine Corps annual Korps Concert celebrating the 359th anniversary of the Dutch maritime forces.