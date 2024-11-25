Dutch vocalists Ingeborg Helder, Elaine van der Veer and Nils Krake sing background vocals with American Navy vocalist Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca at Luxor Theater in Rotterdam during the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and Marine Corps annual Korps Concert celebrating the 359th anniversary of the Dutch maritime forces.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8775937
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-OA196-1148
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|ROTTERDAM, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.