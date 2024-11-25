Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician [Image 13 of 16]

    Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Dutch vocalists Ingeborg Helder, Elaine van der Veer and Nils Krake sing background vocals with American Navy vocalist Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca at Luxor Theater in Rotterdam during the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and Marine Corps annual Korps Concert celebrating the 359th anniversary of the Dutch maritime forces.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8775937
    VIRIN: 241127-N-OA196-1148
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: ROTTERDAM, NL
    This work, Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician
    Danlie Cuenca
    Marinierskapel
    Royal Marine Band of the Netherlands
    Luxor Theater

