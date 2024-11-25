Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Va., speaks with Vice Admiral René Tas, head of the Royal Netherlands Navy, Brigadier General Ivo Moerman, Commandant of the Royal Marine Corps and Major Erik van de Kolk, director of the Dutch maritime forces band following her feature performance at Luxor Theater in Rotterdam with the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and Marine Corps. Cuenca connected with the Dutch musicians earlier in 2024 during an international military band performance in Virginia and was requested by name after her Dutch counterparts heard her sing. The Kingdom of the Netherlands is one of the 12 founding members of NATO and one of the United States earliest allies dating back to the American Revolutionary War. Musical collaborations such as these strengthen the ties of goodwill and friendship between our two countries in a time of global uncertainty.