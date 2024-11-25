Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under the direction of Major Eric van de Kolk, the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Drums and Fifes of the Marine Corps perform at Luxor Theater in Rotterdam during their annual Korps Concert celebrating the 359th anniversary of the Dutch maritime forces. Attended by high ranking defense force and government officials, including Vice Admiral René Tas, head of the Royal Navy, and Brigadier General Ivo Moerman, Commandant of the Royal Marine Corps, this year’s featured soloist was Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Va., stationed as a vocalist with the U.S. Navy Band in Washington, D.C. Cuenca connected with the Dutch musicians during an international military band performance in Virginia earlier in 2024, and was requested by name after her Dutch counterparts heard her feature performance. The Kingdom of the Netherlands is one of the 12 founding members of NATO, and one of the United States earliest allies dating back to the American Revolutionary War. Musical collaborations such as these strengthen the ties of goodwill and friendship between our two countries in a time of global uncertainty.