Annual Korps Concert of Dutch Maritime Forces Features U.S. Navy Band Musician

Under the direction of Major Eric van de Kolk, the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Drums and Fifes of the Marine Corps perform at Luxor Theater in Rotterdam during their annual Korps Concert celebrating the 359th anniversary of the Dutch maritime forces.
Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 19:27
Location:
|ROTTERDAM, NL
