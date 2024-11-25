CIMT integrates sleep domain to H2F Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, meet together to discuss the implementation of the ‘Sleep Domain’ system within the 7th Transportation Brigade at JBLE Nov. 26, 2024. The U.S. Army’s new ‘Sleep Domain’, part of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, prioritizes rest as a cornerstone of Soldier readiness and mission performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)