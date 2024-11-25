Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIMT integrates sleep domain to H2F Program

    CIMT integrates sleep domain to H2F Program

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A group of Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, meet together to discuss the implementation of the 'Sleep Domain' system within the 7th Transportation Brigade at JBLE Nov. 26, 2024. The U.S. Army's new 'Sleep Domain', part of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, prioritizes rest as a cornerstone of Soldier readiness and mission performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    #H2F #Readiness

