CIMT integrates sleep domain to H2F Program

Joint Base Langley-Eustis is leading the charge in revolutionizing military readiness. One of its tenant units, the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, has introduced the "Sleep Domain" as a critical component of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System. This initiative recognizes that quality sleep is just as vital as physical training and mental resilience for mission success.



As the proponent for the H2F system, CIMT focuses on five interconnected domains: Physical, Mental, Sleep, Nutritional, and Spiritual. Together, these domains aim to prepare Soldiers holistically for combat challenges.



“The units with embedded H2F performance teams will evaluate Soldiers and provide tailored coaching to address individual needs,” said U.S. Army Maj. Erin Stone, CIMT Mental Domain Lead. “This includes guidance on pre-sleep routines and techniques to calm the mind, optimizing rest for peak performance.”



The integration of sleep education into Field Manual 7-22, the Army’s H2F doctrine, underscores the importance of rest in Soldier readiness. According to Stone, sleep has historically been undervalued, often sacrificed for physical training or mental toughness.



However, recent research reveals that sleep is essential for cognitive function, emotional regulation, and recovery. Chronic deprivation can impair decision-making, elevate stress, and increase injury risk—factors that directly impact performance under pressure.

The Sleep Domain empowers Soldiers at all levels with practical tools like sleep tracking technology and personalized coaching. Soldiers learn to establish consistent sleep routines and overcome challenges like shift work and deployment environments.



“Dominance on the battlefield will go to whoever can reset and recover the quickest,” said Stone. “Practicing sleep hygiene and fatigue management in garrison builds a foundation for success in combat.”



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Murphy, H2F Officer in Charge for the 7th Transportation Brigade, also highlighted the mission-critical nature of sleep, confirming that in combat, sleep deprivation can compromise safety by slowing reaction times and impairing judgment.



"Adequate rest is more than recovery—it’s foundational to readiness. It ensures Soldiers can perform at their best, whether on the frontlines or supporting vital operations," said Murphy.



As the Army rolls out embedded H2F teams across units, JBLE’s efforts set a benchmark for integrating sleep health into a comprehensive approach to fitness and operational readiness. By prioritizing rest, the Army is equipping its Soldiers not just for physical endurance but for mental and emotional resilience—a necessity for modern warfare.

