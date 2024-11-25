CIMT integrates sleep domain to H2F Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Erin Stone, Center for Initial Military Training mental domain lead, listens to updated information about the implementation of the ‘Sleep Domain’ system within the 7th Transportation Brigade at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2024. The U.S. Army’s new ‘Sleep Domain’, part of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, prioritizes rest as a cornerstone of Soldier readiness mission performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)