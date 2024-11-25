Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2024) Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy and Deputy Director of Religious Ministries, speaks to Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command. Cash visited the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and was recently the guest of honor for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)