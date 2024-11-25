Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2024) Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy and Deputy Director of Religious Ministries, speaks with leadership during a breakfast meeting in the Officers' Club. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)