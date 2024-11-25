Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain [Image 3 of 7]

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    11.27.2024

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2024) Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy and Deputy Director of Religious Ministries, speaks with Religious Ministries Team members in the Chapel Conference room. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Location: NSA BAHRAIN, BH
