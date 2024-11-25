Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain [Image 4 of 7]

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2024) Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy and Deputy Director of Religious Ministries, speaks to Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command. Cash visited the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and was recently the guest of honor for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    CENTCOM
    NSA Bahrain
    NAVCENT
    Chaplain
    Chaplain of the Marine Corps
    FASTCENT

