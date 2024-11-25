A volunteer watches participants run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. Members from across the installation gathered to honor the fallen aircrew members of the GUNDAM 22 aircraft mishap with a memorial run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8774310
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-LX373-1115
|Resolution:
|5945x4246
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial run [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.