Participants run for the finish line during a run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. Members from across the installation gathered to honor the fallen aircrew members of the GUNDAM 22 aircraft mishap with a memorial run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8774307
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-LX373-1062
|Resolution:
|7030x4260
|Size:
|11.53 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial run [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.