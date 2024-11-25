Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial run [Image 3 of 6]

    Yokota honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial run

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Participants run during a memorial 5K event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. Members from across the installation gathered to honor the fallen aircrew members of the GUNDAM 22 aircraft mishap with a memorial run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

