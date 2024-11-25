Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen fire M4 carbines while wearing gas masks during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 23, 2024. The CATM flight is responsible for training Airmen across the installation on small arms to be fit for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)