    Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below [Image 3 of 5]

    Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen fire M4 carbines while wearing gas masks during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 23, 2024. The CATM flight is responsible for training Airmen across the installation on small arms to be fit for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8774154
    VIRIN: 241023-F-CJ259-1154
    Resolution: 3439x5169
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    354th SFS, CATM, Eielson, Alaska

