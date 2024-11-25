U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Salcido, 354th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, advises an Airman on a zeroing target at a CATM course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 23, 2024. The CATM flight is responsible for training Airmen across the installation on small arms to be fit for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below
