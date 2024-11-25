Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Sheely-Alvarado, 354th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, assists an Airman with their M4 carbine during a CATM course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 23, 2024. CATM instructors are not only responsible for training all Airmen at any given installation, but are responsible for training a whole SFS in the last few months of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)