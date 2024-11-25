U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Sheely-Alvarado, 354th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, assists an Airman with their M4 carbine during a CATM course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 23, 2024. CATM instructors are not only responsible for training all Airmen at any given installation, but are responsible for training a whole SFS in the last few months of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8774152
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-CJ259-1114
|Resolution:
|2677x4024
|Size:
|976.36 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eielson’s CATM Flight hits the mark at 40 below
No keywords found.