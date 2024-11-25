Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Raber, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, removes personal protective equipment during a Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20, 2024. This week-long event showcased equipment and systems used to hold, care for, or transport patients infected with, or suspected of being infected with, highly contagious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8774098
    VIRIN: 241120-F-ZL248-1247
    Resolution: 7492x4995
    Size: 29.15 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration
    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration
    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration
    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration
    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman
    USAF
    Air Force Medicine
    USAF Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download