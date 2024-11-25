60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An inside look of a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite positioned inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 19, 2024. The NPC Lite is designed for transport of infectious patients, allowing medical personnel to safely provide treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)