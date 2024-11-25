Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration [Image 2 of 5]

    60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite is positioned inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 19, 2024. The NPC Lite is designed for transport of infectious patients, allowing medical personnel to safely provide treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

