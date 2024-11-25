60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Raber, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, and Staff Sgt. Lewis Donaldson, 60th AES air evacuation technician, remove personal protective equipment during a Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20, 2024. This week-long event showcased equipment and systems used to hold, care for, or transport patients infected with, or suspected of being infected with, highly contagious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8774097
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-ZL248-1113
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.34 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
