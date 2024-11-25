60th AES hosts Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Raber, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, and Staff Sgt. Lewis Donaldson, 60th AES air evacuation technician, remove personal protective equipment during a Biocontainment, Isolation and Quarantine concept demonstration at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20, 2024. This week-long event showcased equipment and systems used to hold, care for, or transport patients infected with, or suspected of being infected with, highly contagious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)