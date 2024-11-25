33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium

National Guard Bureau (NGB) J39 hosted a WMD-CST Capabilities Symposium allowing service members, federal partners, state/local agencies, and civilian first responders to get an up-close look at the 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) at the D.C. Armory, Nov. 25, 2024. The team is able to deploy rapidly, respond to an incident and assist local first-responders in determining the nature of a weapon of mass destruction or chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive incidents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8774019
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-PL327-9606
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
