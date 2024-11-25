Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    National Guard Bureau (NGB) J39 hosted a WMD-CST Capabilities Symposium allowing service members, federal partners, state/local agencies, and civilian first responders to get an up-close look at the 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) at the D.C. Armory, Nov. 25, 2024. The team is able to deploy rapidly, respond to an incident and assist local first-responders in determining the nature of a weapon of mass destruction or chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive incidents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8774021
    VIRIN: 241125-F-PL327-4860
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium
    33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team
    33rd WMD-CST
    National Guard Bureau J39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download