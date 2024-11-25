33rd WMD-CST participates in Capabilities Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Guard Bureau (NGB) J39 hosted a WMD-CST Capabilities Symposium allowing service members, federal partners, state/local agencies, and civilian first responders to get an up-close look at the 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) at the D.C. Armory, Nov. 25, 2024. The team is able to deploy rapidly, respond to an incident and assist local first-responders in determining the nature of a weapon of mass destruction or chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive incidents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)