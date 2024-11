COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and his wife Gina, left, pose for a photo with Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, and his wife Florence during Koehler’s visit to Tahiti, French Polynesia, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled French Polynesia to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)