Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center left, and Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, center right, pose for a photo with their staffs during Koehler’s visit to Tahiti, French Polynesia, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled French Polynesia to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8773802
    VIRIN: 241122-N-UL352-2094
    Resolution: 7061x5044
    Size: 960.82 KB
    Location: PF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia
    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia
    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia
    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia
    COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy
    French Polynesia
    ALPACI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download