Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, center, meet with a French sailor during Koehler’s visit to Tahiti, French Polynesia, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled French Polynesia to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8773804
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-UL352-2294
|Resolution:
|7627x5448
|Size:
|990.81 KB
|Location:
|PF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.