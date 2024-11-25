COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, center, meet with a French sailor during Koehler’s visit to Tahiti, French Polynesia, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled French Polynesia to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)