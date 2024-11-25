COMPACFLT travels to Papeete, French Polynesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, tours the French naval

base and facilities with Armed Forces of French Polynesia personnel during his visit to Tahiti, French Polynesia, Nov. 22, 2024. Koehler traveled French Polynesia to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)