USO Visit to ANC Pays Respect to 6888th Central Postal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, and others walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2024. Perry, Washington, and Obsidian were at ANC as part of a USO visit to pay respect to the 6888th Central Postal Battalion, also known as the “Six Triple Eight.” The only all-Black, all-female Women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas during World War II, the Six Triple Eights sorted the massive backlog of undelivered mail for U.S. service members in England and France. Several members of this unit are interred or inurned at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)