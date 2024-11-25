USO Visit to ANC Pays Respect to 6888th Central Postal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arlington National Cemetery Historian Tim Frank, not pictured, gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, and Ebony Obsidian at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2024. Perry, Washington, and Obsidian were at ANC as part of a USO visit to pay respect to the 6888th Central Postal Battalion, also known as the “Six Triple Eight.” The only all-Black, all-female Women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas during World War II, the Six Triple Eights sorted the massive backlog of undelivered mail for U.S. service members in England and France. Several members of this unit are interred or inurned at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)