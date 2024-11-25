Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Visit to ANC Pays Respect to 6888th Central Postal Battalion [Image 72 of 80]

    USO Visit to ANC Pays Respect to 6888th Central Postal Battalion

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, and Ebony Obsidian participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2024. Perry, Washington, and Obsidian were at ANC as part of a USO visit to pay respect to the 6888th Central Postal Battalion, also known as the “Six Triple Eight.” The only all-Black, all-female Women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas during World War II, the Six Triple Eights sorted the massive backlog of undelivered mail for U.S. service members in England and France. Several members of this unit are interred or inurned at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

