Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby

From Right, Italian army Gen. Michele Vicari Deputy Commander for Territory Military Geographical Institute, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Consul General in Florence Daniela Ballard, Italian army Col Giuseppe Milano, Italian Base Commander, and U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Scott W. Horrigan, during the traditional Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8772473
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-II094-8896
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
