Left, U.S. Consul General in Florence Daniela Ballard, serves Thanksgiving lunch to a member of the community, during the Thanksgiving celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|11.21.2024
|11.26.2024 04:48
|8772471
|241121-A-II094-8892
|8256x5504
|4.51 MB
|LIVORNO, IT
|1
|0
This work, Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby [Image 16 of 16], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.