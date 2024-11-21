Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby

Darby Military Community members enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving lunch at the Darby Community Club on Camp Darby. Per tradition, senior leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Italy, Italian Base Command, 839th Transportation Battalion, 731st Munitions Squadron and AFSBn-Africa, serve the Military Community members. Camp Darby, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8772472
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-II094-8894
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
