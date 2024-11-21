From right, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Reese Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Italian army Col Giuseppe Milano, Italian Base Commander, Cpt. Giorgio Matta, Italian Carabinieri Corp. and U.S Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, pose for a group photo, during the Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8772470
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-II094-8891
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby [Image 16 of 16], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.