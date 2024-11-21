Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby [Image 13 of 16]

    Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    From right, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Reese Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Italian army Col Giuseppe Milano, Italian Base Commander, Cpt. Giorgio Matta, Italian Carabinieri Corp. and U.S Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, pose for a group photo, during the Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 04:48
    This work, Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby [Image 16 of 16], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

