Thanksgiving 2024 at Camp Darby

From right, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Reese Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Italian army Col Giuseppe Milano, Italian Base Commander, Cpt. Giorgio Matta, Italian Carabinieri Corp. and U.S Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, pose for a group photo, during the Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).