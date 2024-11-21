Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador [Image 3 of 4]

    German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, shakes hands with Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, German Ambassador to the state of Kuwait, after an awards presentation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 14, 2024. During his visit, the Ambassador toured the base and took time to present end-of-tour decorations to four German soldiers for their superior performance while assigned to operations in support of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo)

