German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador

U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, shakes hands with Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, German Ambassador to the state of Kuwait, after an awards presentation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 14, 2024. During his visit, the Ambassador toured the base and took time to present end-of-tour decorations to four German soldiers for their superior performance while assigned to operations in support of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo)